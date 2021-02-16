Two Williston women create frozen food sculptures — with the help of the negative temps

A couple of Williston women are making positivity out of our negative temperatures — using food.

Over the last few days, Danielle Foss and Tina Rickert have created frozen food sculptures.

One art piece that has got quite the attention was made of bread, eggshells and yolk — and stands nearly a foot tall.

The two say the motive behind the creative idea was to simply spread joy and positivity.

“People can be so negative and there’s not a lot of positive things going on right now, we figured we’d share our positivity, and it’s like a little bit of winter magic,” Foss and Rickert said.

Foss and Rickert say they have a few more ideas up their sleeves that they plan to create if the weather permits.