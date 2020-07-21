Two WWII bombers on display at Bismarck Aero Center

It’s a rare sight and something you probably won’t get the chance to see together again.

Two World War II bombers have landed at the Bismarck Airport giving you the opportunity to take a tour inside and out.

This B-17 was built in 1944 and this B-25 was built in 1944.

The B-17 was used in missions across the Pacific and the B-25 flew in Italy.

“Our country’s freedom and our country’s democracy was fought for by the World War II veterans. And these two planes are the commemorative of those, those veterans that made that ultimate sacrifice,” shared Ray Geofrre, a Vietnam War veteran.

“We picked Bismarck because one, they were excited to have us and two, the limitations here in Bismarck allowed us to come in here and the number of people we have on the ramp is totally acceptable here. We’ve had other stops where we had one in Minnesota where they said they had to limit us to 25 people on the ramp,” explained Mike Garrett, the Tour and Airshow Coordinator for Commemorative Air Force.

You can tour the planes for $15 a person or $25 for the entire family.

They will be at the Bismarck Aero Center until Sunday.