GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KXNET) — A man has now changed his plea for allegedly shooting and killing another man in Glen Ullin.

Tyler Raines saw the court for his final dispositional conference on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to Negligent homicide, Reckless Endangerment, and the discharge of a firearm in city limits.

According to the affidavit, Raines told investigators he was arguing with Mathew Ward over money back in 2022. Raines says he fired a shot into the ground and then shot Ward who later died on the way to the hospital. Authorities also say he was near two juveniles when it happened.

Back in 2022, he had originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his trial had been set for the end of this month. A new sentencing date has yet to be set.

For the two C felonies alone, he is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison.