During April, law enforcement officers across the state are enforcing North Dakota’s distracted driving law — and they’re doing so by putting more officers on our roads.

Last April, there were 442 total citations issued and 186 were for distracted driving.

But what is considered distracted driving?

An officer with the Minot Police Department says it’s anything that takes a driver’s attention away from the road, whether it’s being on your phone, eating, grooming or even the passengers in your car.

“It requires a driver’s full attention at all times to be able to safely operate a vehicle and when a driver allows themselves to be distracted, it’s just that more dangerous for our entire community, not just the driver and their vehicle,” said Community Outreach Officer Aaron Moss.

Distracted driving fines are double the state fine in Minot city limits.