U-Haul offering 30 free days of storage for students displaced due to COVID-19

After colleges across the nation are switching to online classes and temporarily closing campuses, U-Haul is offering to help students with a safe place to store your items.
If you’re a student displaced by coronavirus, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage if you need to move.
In addition, U-Haul is offering special rates for truck and trailer rentals.
As of Thursday, five colleges in North Dakota — Dickinson State University, Minot State University, North Dakota State University, Williston State College and the University of North Dakota — have temporarily moved all classes online.
On Wednesday, U-Haul tweeted that they “are ready to help with several moving and self-storage options,” for students.
For more, head to U-Haul’s Self Storage page: https://www.uhaul.com/Storage/