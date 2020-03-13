U-Haul offering 30 free days of storage for students displaced due to COVID-19

After colleges across the nation are switching to online classes and temporarily closing campuses, U-Haul is offering to help students with a safe place to store your items.

If you’re a student displaced by coronavirus, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage if you need to move.

In addition, U-Haul is offering special rates for truck and trailer rentals.

As of Thursday, five colleges in North Dakota — Dickinson State University, Minot State University, North Dakota State University, Williston State College and the University of North Dakota — have temporarily moved all classes online.

On Wednesday, U-Haul tweeted that they “are ready to help with several moving and self-storage options,” for students.

Many schools are taking precautions to prevent the spread of #Coronavirus by ending terms early and sending students home. We are ready to help with several moving and self-storage options including special rates for truck and trailer rentals. https://t.co/PZxkYcrx9k #uhaulcares pic.twitter.com/EYx7y9066S — U-Haul (@uhaul) March 12, 2020

For more, head to U-Haul’s Self Storage page: https://www.uhaul.com/Storage/