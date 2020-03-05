U-Mary temporarily closing its Rome campus due to coronavirus concerns

Local News

(AP) — The University of Mary in Bismarck is joining other American universities with ties to Italy that have temporarily closed campuses there amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The school said Wednesday it is closing its Rome campus for now. U-Mary had 25 students in Rome this semester, seven of whom returned home last week.

Italy is the epicenter of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak, where more than 100 people have died and more than 3,000 have been infected.

The U.S. government has escalated travel advisories to Italy in recent weeks and is now advising against nonessential travel.

