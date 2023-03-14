MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A man given the death penalty for the kidnapping and murder of a college student in Grand Forks in 2003 may now be spared from execution.

Tuesday, U.S. Attorney for North Dakota, Mac Schneider, announced his office was asked to withdraw plans to seek the death penalty for Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr –who was convicted in the killing of UND student Dru Sjodin in Grand Forks in 2006. The case itself was prosecuted by North Dakota’s current attorney general, Drew Wrigley.

President Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland has halted several death penalty cases since he took office two years ago — and Rodriguez’s case is another example of this.

Tuesday, U.S. Attorney for the District of North Dakota Mac Schneider’s office said they’d comply with the order.

“The certainty here is that he will draw his last breath in a federal prison,” stated Schneider, “so procedurally, the next thing that will happen is that he will be resentenced. We know what that sentence will be — it will be life in prison without the possibility of parole. That is the penalty associated with the crime he was convicted of. Kidnapping resulting in death.”

Right now, Rodriguez is being housed in the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. KX News contacted the prison to request a more recent photo of Rodriguez, but the request was denied.