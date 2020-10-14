U.S. Census Bureau: 99.9% of households are counted; last day to respond is Thursday

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

We’re down to the final hours of the 2020 Census count — but there’s still time to respond if you haven’t yet.

The US Census Bureau says it will accept census responses until the early morning hours of Friday. In North Dakota, you have until 4:59 am on October 16th to apply online.

Phone response will be available through Thursday, and paper responses should be postmarked by October 15th to be included in the count.

The agency says 99.9 percent of households have been counted.

But even small under-counts can affect how much federal money gets doled out to states and cities.

Click here to fill out the census form online.