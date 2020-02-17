U.S. Congressman Kelly Armstrong Announces Re-election Bid

U.S. Congressman Kelly Armstrong from North Dakota will be officially announcing his bid for re-election tomorrow.

He’ll be in Fargo in the morning, before heading to Dickinson and Bismarck on Tuesday.

Armstrong was first elected to Congress in 2018. He serves on the House Judiciary Committee, the House Oversight and Reform Committee and the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

Armstrong previously served in the North Dakota State Senate from 2013 to 2018, representing District 36 in and around Dickinson.

Here’s Congressman Armstrong’s full Re-Election Kickoff schedule:

Monday, February 17

  • 10:00 a.m. (CT)
  • Fargo Press Conference
  • Holiday Inn – Dakota Room
  • 3803 13th Ave S., Fargo, ND 58103

Tuesday, February 18

  • 8:00 a.m. (MT)
  • Dickinson Coffee with Kelly
  • Baker Boy, Inc.
  • 170 GTA Drive, Dickinson, ND 58601
  • 6:00 p.m. (CT)
  • Bismarck Press Conference
  • 6:30 p.m. (CT)
  • Kelly address to the Bismarck Lincoln Day Dinner
  • Bismarck Elks Lodge
  • 900 S Washington Street, Bismarck, ND 58504

