U.S. Surgeon General Visits Bismarck High School

BISMARCK — Legacy High School had a special guest speaker today.

The nation’s doctor spoke directly to students about an ongoing health epidemic.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams, along with North Dakota’s First Lady Kathyrn Burgum, spoke to about 500 high schoolers from across the region on the dangers of using e-cigarettes.

Adams informed the students how addicting e-cigarettes are and how one Juul is equivalent to one pack of cigarettes.

“It can also affect learning, attention and memory. We hear from school administrators all the time that kids can’t make it through the day without Juuling because they are so addicted to this super potent new product that delivers much higher nicotine amounts,” said Adams.



In 2018, Adams released an advisory urging action against the use of e-cigarettes among youth.

Today, he said his next plan of action is to create more restrictions, making it more difficult for underage kids to purchase these products.