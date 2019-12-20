UMary Hockey Team Brightens the Day for Dozens of Kids

BISMARCK — This morning, the day was made for 44 kids at Grimsrud Elementary in the capital city.

You’re looking at members of the University of Mary hockey team passing out teddy bears to students.

It’s part of a tradition that grew right alongside the forming of the team two years ago.

They were all donated during the second annual teddy toss at a UMary Hockey game.

Today, these kids were expecting their bi-weekly bag of food from the local Community Action Partnership. But in addition, their faces lit up as they were handed a stuffed animal to squeeze.

“It’s awesome, it really is, especially since I’m going into the education field, I love it. It’s a joy just to see the expressions on their faces, and to pick them up, help them out. They love it and the smiles make it all worth it,” shared UMary senior and forward for the hockey team, Logan Kraft.

“Every day we work hard, but it’s also good to give back and just realize that it’s a lot bigger than hockey, it’s a lot bigger than school,” added Assistant Hockey Coach Aaron Nelson.