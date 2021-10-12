UMary holds annual Fall Career and Internship Fair

Students at the University of Mary were getting up close and personal with employers during the annual Fall Career and Internship Fair.

Emily Belland is a UMary Junior majoring in accounting and marketing. She is attending the college and career fair hoping to impress some of the employers.

“I’m really looking at accounting firms, so I think Eide Bailly and Brady Martz would be my top two,“ Belland said.

She came prepared with her resume and some of her accomplishments.

“I am the president of University of Mary’s Investment Club, and I’ve highlighted that because it shows leadership as well as my ability to be involved while in school,” Belland said.

About 40 employers ranging from industries like engineering, accounting, business, IT and more were represented at the fair.

“You get to connect and kind of meet with employers, especially somebody that is not from Bismarck. You get to see what businesses are out there and what they’re looking for,” Belland said.

“I recommend students come prepared with their short 30-second elevator speech, and I always tell students to approach this as a mini-interview,” Director of Career Services Kevin Allan said.

Allan also said this will be a skill that students can build on in the future.

Senior Maria Nicklaus is a business major and said she’s been waiting for this day.

“It’s very, very important. I marked it on my calendar, was getting prepared for it because it’s really important that I have an internship. At this event, it’s a very special place to do that face-to-face interaction and get my name out,” Nicklaus said.

The future workforce…learning how to set themselves up for success and for life.

The Fall Career and Internship Fair has been happening for about 15 years now, helping students build on their career readiness.