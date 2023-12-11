BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee is working on ways to use their platform to make a change in the community and the Marauders state that they have developed a passion for giving back, and to one little boy in Mandan, this means that all of his wishes will soon be coming true.

Committee member Sophia Janssen connected with the Make-A-Wish organization in Bismarck to help out a local family in a way that combines the team’s love of sports with her love for serving her community. Lewinski says the opportunity to give back to children in need throughout the capital city has been a special one.

“I’m proud to see that we’re not just volunteering to volunteer,” stated Intercollegiate Athletics Executive Director Cooper Jones, “but that we’re volunteering about things that we’re really passionate about.”

“This is something really special, partnering with Make-A-Wish this year,” shared Kayla Lewinski, president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee at the University of Mary. “We have Keegan as our wish child. He’s four years old, he loves Elmo, and he’s a big fan of basketball, so we’re really excited to get him here on campus for our men’s and women’s basketball games.”

Keegan’s mom says he has never been to a basketball game, so he does not quite know what to expect but also that the boy is extremely excited to play a part in UMary’s games. Another one of Keegan’s wishes came true recently when he was able to visit the Sesame Street Theme Park in Philadelphia and meet many of his favorite characters, including Elmo himself.

“He’s going to be our Scheel’s game day ball sponsor,” explained Lewinski, “so he’ll hand off the basketball to start both of the games tomorrow. He’ll be present watching the games, and around with all of us.”

Keegan will be attending the games taking place at 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. on December 12, at the McDowell Activity Center on UMary’s campus.