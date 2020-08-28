UMary photographer retires after 31 years

After years of sharing his love for photography with students at the University of Mary, the man behind the camera is retiring.

We learn about his three decade-long career.

In 1989, Jerry Anderson was hired as a photographer and designer for the University of Mary as part of a two-person staff.

“There was a photographer and designer and there was a writer. And that’s all there was. So we did everything. We put out the publications, we did the marketing, we did advertising, we helped admissions, we did the photography, we wrote the press releases. I mean everything came from that two-person staff,” shared Anderson.

After working there for almost six weeks, Anderson was approached with a proposition to be an adjunct photography professor.

“When I started doing photography for the university and when I started teaching photography for the university it was kind of a specialized thing. You know, you had to understand film and darkroom and processing and exposure,” explained Anderson.

Throughout his career, Anderson has watched the evolution of photography happen right before his very eyes.

As the world of picture taking evolved so did his style of teaching.

“When digital started coming on at first we didn’t do a lot with it because it was a new technology and it hadn’t really gone very far replacing film technology. But very quickly it became very apparent that was the future. So we offered both digital photography and film photography for one semester and a lot of students enjoyed that,” explained Anderson.

Anderson not only taught photography, but also graphic design bringing him across many students throughout the years and what he will miss the most.

“It’s just always been a pleasure and honor to teach these wonderful young people. You know, I think we get the greatest students in the world out here,” shared Anderson.

During retirement, Anderson says he plans on traveling with his wife and spoiling his four grandchildren.

