UMary plans for students to return to campus

The University of Mary is gearing up to welcome its students back over Labor Day weekend.

Rooms will be at full capacity but social distancing is expected in common spaces and lounges.

Visitation is prohibited as the college will begin the semester at a Moderate Risk level.

KX spoke with the Executive Vice President of the school who says he hopes students will practice personal responsibility.

“But the best education is experience. And we’re experiencing something and now we need to help each other to be educated on how to handle this appropriately. Not to race to one extreme or the other. This is a real thing and we’re going to deal with it, but we have to deal with it in a realistic and reasonable way,” shared Jerome Richter, Executive Vice President of UMary.

Students and staff will be required to carry a mask with them at all times.

