UMary professor plans to tell ‘true story’ on the last lynching in North Dakota with film

A University of Mary professor is working on making a movie.

He says it’s in an effort to rewrite history.

Based on the last lynching in North Dakota, the End of the Rope film will tell, what he calls, the true story of what took place in McKenzie County.

It will be shot in Watford City and feature cast members from all over the state to give it a raw, native feel.

The professor says he has a strong background in film work and that he has high hopes for this project.

“The film is a feature-length film, so it’ll be anywhere between 90-minutes to two hours. We’re planning right now to go into production in August of 2021 and it’s probably a year after that it’ll hit movie theaters across North Dakota,” producer and writer Daniel Bielinski said.

Bielinski says there will be a chance for people to audition in the coming weeks.

Also, an information session will be held for the public Friday, Oct. 9 at the Six Shooters Show Hall & Cafe at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.