UMary publishes book about ND soldiers and nurses from WWI

The voices of North Dakotans from a century ago have been brought back to life in a book published by two Bismarck men.

“North Dakota Voices of The Great War,” is based on more than a thousand letters written by North Dakotans who served in World War I. Originally researched several years ago by University of Mary students, the writings were put together into a stage play. That play served as the framework for the book, written by two UMary professors, Joseph Stuart and Daniel Bielinski. In particular, they say the letters home describing life in the thick of war are powerful even today.

“Some of the shells burst into the air and the screams of the flying pieces of steel whizzed passed our heads. Together with the explosions of those which burst on the ground it made one think all hell had broken loose. I can’t figure it out how I wasn’t killed,” said Stuart, reading from one of the letters.

Stuart and Bielinski say many of the letters have relevance to the modern COVID-19 era —

the Spanish Flu pandemic raged around the world in 1918, and many of the descriptions of dealing with the flu are similar to actions being taken today.

