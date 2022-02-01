On Tuesday, the university announced it received a $12 million gift from the Harold Hamm Foundation and Continental Resources.

$10 million will go toward the naming of UMary’s College of Engineering, while $2 million will go toward the endowment of the Chair of Engineering.

The generous gift will mark the launch of UMary’s $272 million Phase Two Vision 2030 Capital Campaign.

“We believe so strongly in the values and mission here and we believe Mary’s engineering program will provide some of the most well-prepared, well-formed engineers in the industry,” said Executive VP of Continental Resources Shelly Lambertz.

“It’s been a long time coming, we’ve worked very hard, and to have our school named by such a prestigious company that has been a part of North Dakota for many many years is just great…and to have a chair named after Continental Resources and President Shea is really awesome,” said Dr. Terry Pilling, dean of Hamm School of Engineering at UMary.

Upon the completion of Phase Two in 2030, UMary hopes the Hamm School of Engineering will graduate 50 engineers per academic year.