A group of University of Mary students took a trip to make an impact for those in need.

After not being able to go due to pandemic restrictions 28 students, five faculty and a priest from UMary went to Ayaviri, Peru.

There, they were able to give medical care to the small town tucked away in the Andes Mountains.

Students made sure the people received the necessary medical attention and in addition built them a much-needed chicken coop.

“They’re so grateful, even though there is times we really couldn’t do a whole lot for them, they just are joyful and grateful people, no matter what we were able to do,” said Dr. Paula Kitzenberg, program director at UMary.

Students say they saw 30 to 40 patients a day while there.