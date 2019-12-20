UMary to Add Men’s, Women’s Golf to Athletic Program

The University of Mary will add men’s and women’s golf to their athletics program starting in the fall of 2020.

“By including golf in our program, it gives the University of Mary one of the most comprehensive athletic departments in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC),” commented University of Mary Athletic Director, Dale Lennon.

Adding golf brings the full count to 18 varsity sports at the University of Mary. Each golf team will roster between 8 and 12 scholar-athletes.

The season will consist of a fall schedule and a spring schedule with a conference championship in late April.

According to UMary, Athletic Director Lennon hopes to have a coaching staff in place and all details finalized soon.