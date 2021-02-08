UMDHU holding vaccine clinics for anyone 65+

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

Those 65 years old and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Upper Missouri District Health Unit.

According to a press release, UMDHU will hold clinics in Crosby, Stanley, New Town, Watford City and Williston. Doses are limited and will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you are 65 or older (or anyone missed from Phase 1A) you can CLICK HERE to register for a vaccination.

The clinics require masks to be worn and they ask you that you don’t come more than 15 minutes early for your appointment to accommodate social distancing.

You will also need to stay 15 minutes after receiving your vaccination.