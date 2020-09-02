Unarmed missile brought from Minot AFB launched in California for system test

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — The Air Force says an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile, brought from the Minot Air Force Base, has been launched from California to a target in the Pacific Ocean in a test of the system.

The missile blasted off from a silo at Vandenberg Air Force Base shortly after midnight Wednesday and its re-entry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The Air Force says test launches verify accuracy and reliability.

The missile was brought to Vandenberg from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, but crews involved in the test came from an array of units.

The Air Force says this demonstrates redundant capability during the coronavirus pandemic.

