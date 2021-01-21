Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

UND research group wants to know how COVID-19 has affected you

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A group of researchers want to know how COVID-19 has affected your life.

Twelve researchers from the University of North Dakota have teamed up with the North Dakota Department of Health to release a statewide survey about everything COVID.

They want to know how you feel about masks, vaccines and mandates.

They also want to know about the impact the virus and pandemic have had on your life.

“We are basically trying to understand the issue as it is in North Dakota and that can help us better. I’d say better fight it or better, you know, address it rather than trying to use let’s say information from another state or another country,” explained Isaac Karikari, the Principal Investigator for the team.

One of the main goals of this survey is to see how views vary within the different communities in our state.

You can find the survey here: https://t.co/mOhs0bTa1t?amp=1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Court Backlog

Survive to Thrive

State Covid Survey

Mobile Home Rate Bill

Oversen on Donation

Thursday, January 21st, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. John Hoeven

KX News Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Student Loan Freeze

Safe Fun Zone

Raising North Dakota: Embracing Differences

Thursday: Breezy and much cooler

Minot Boy's Swimming

Linton-HMB Boy's Basketball

BSC Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Comparing Vaccines

Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

City Mandate

Survival after 6-months of covid complications

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News