UND research group wants to know how COVID-19 has affected you

A group of researchers want to know how COVID-19 has affected your life.

Twelve researchers from the University of North Dakota have teamed up with the North Dakota Department of Health to release a statewide survey about everything COVID.

They want to know how you feel about masks, vaccines and mandates.

They also want to know about the impact the virus and pandemic have had on your life.

“We are basically trying to understand the issue as it is in North Dakota and that can help us better. I’d say better fight it or better, you know, address it rather than trying to use let’s say information from another state or another country,” explained Isaac Karikari, the Principal Investigator for the team.

One of the main goals of this survey is to see how views vary within the different communities in our state.

You can find the survey here: https://t.co/mOhs0bTa1t?amp=1