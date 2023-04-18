NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota has the second lowest HIV infection rate in the nation.

Montana has the lowest, but even though our region is successful in preventing the spread of HIV, there remains work to be done.

This month, the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV and AIDS met to discuss what needs to be done to bring these numbers even lower in North Dakota and in the rest of the country.

One issue the council wanted to address is the rate of HIV among youth.

They note that about 25% of new HIV infections happen among youth between 13 and 24 years old.

The federal government says the reason for this rise among the younger population may be due to both stigma and lack of education in our schools. Something our states need to immediately address.

“We talk about stigma, stigma, stigma. I was like, we are still having these issues. So, what does it look like when we talk about it differently, because those conversations are still unfolding very much in the same way, unfortunately,” said B. Kaye Hayes, the deputy assistant secretary for Infectious Disease.

Even though our HIV rate is one of the best in the nation, the same cannot be said about our STD rate.

We rank 24th for the highest STD rate among the states.

The reason for this, according to the Presidential Advisory Council, is a lack of sex education in our schools and society.