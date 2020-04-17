Unemployed North Dakotans Run Dangerously Low on Funds as they Await Government Checks

Thousands of unemployed North Dakotans are anxiously awaiting the day they see an unemployment check appear in their bank account, weekly.

Many have been out of work for close to a month now.

The North Dakota AFL-CIO has been crunching the numbers. The federation of state unions says time is running out, and unemployed workers can’t wait another day.

The President of the North Dakota AFL-CIO says that if the average single worker who was making between $20,000 and $50,000 a year does not start receiving their unemployment checks by Friday, April 17, they will not have enough cash to keep up with their bills.

“It’s kind of like…where the budgets meet. After this, if there’s late fees or anything like that, after that there’s going to be so much, that it’s going to take people so long to catch up from it,” explained Landis Larson, President/Secretary-Treasurer for the North Dakota AFL-CIO.

Another member of the AFL-CIO ran the numbers for North Dakotans using data collected by the Economic Policy Institute, a non-profit think tank out of Washington, D.C.

The AFL-CIO started preparing on March 30 for the possibility that checks wouldn’t start hitting bank accounts by this time, by asking the governor to put a freeze on evictions and late fees for renters. The North Dakota American Civil Liberties Union was another one of several organizations listed on the moratorium.

“He believes that this stimulus money is going to be enough. And to his credit, if everybody gets their money on time, he’s right,” added North Dakota ACLU Advocacy Director Dane DeKrey.

At his press briefing Wednesday, Gov. Doug Burgum said Job Service North Dakota began filling claims, sending out about a million dollars to North Dakota families.

“As far as the money coming…we haven’t seen it yet. As far as I know, no one’s seen it in their unemployment checks yet. It’s supposed to be here by Thursday or Friday,” Larson said.

He is referring to the $600/week checks from the feds, on top of regular state-level unemployment.

“Everyone’s not getting it at the same time…this deadline is approaching,” DeKrey added.

And, there’s another hitch:

KX News had a conversation with Job Service on Thursday. They clarified that only those who qualified for North Dakota’s Initial Unemployment Insurance, or UI, are receiving any payments so far.

You can still qualify for federal assistance if you didn’t qualify for the state’s UI, but Job Service says, because of some confusion at the federal level, they cannot pay these out yet.

And, they couldn’t tell us when that would happen.

“My wife is unemployed from Minnesota right now, and she got her first $600 check last week,” Larson shared.

DeKrey says the purpose of pushing for a halt on evictions and late fees is there is a global safety net. He and Larson agree, if everyone who applied starts getting their checks by the end of the week, the executive order would no longer be necessary.

DeKrey and Larson both say the conversation started on March 30, will have to resurface come early next week if all North Dakotans don’t see relief Friday.

Job Service says practically anyone who didn’t qualify for unemployment insurance so far, will ultimately get what Job Service is calling the “last resort” pandemic insurance (PUA or PEUC), but they just don’t know when.