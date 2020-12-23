Coronavirus
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Unemployment assistance extended for 11 weeks through new stimulus package

Good news for those who are currently receiving unemployment benefits and PUA

The newly passed $900 billion stimulus package includes an extension to unemployment assistance. Those benefits will be extended for 11 weeks, until March 14.

The extra assistance was set to end on Dec. 26.

The communications officer for Job Service North Dakota says initial information shows the government will provide an extra $300 per week.

She says there’s still a lot to comb through to see if the extension applies to everybody who’s receiving unemployment or just those whose situations are related to the pandemic.

“We’re trying to avoid delays in getting that $300 out, but, ultimately, it’s kind of up to the federal government and the guidance. So, we don’t know at this point if we are going to be able to pay out that week ending Jan. 2 right away or if we’ll be paying it later,” said Sarah Arntson, communications officer, Job Service ND.

She adds that the program is retroactive, so if you don’t see that money right away, it will come eventually.

