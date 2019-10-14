Unexpected friendship comes from bad car crash

The power of social media brought an unlikely friendship together following a bad motor vehicle crash last week.



Brittany Edgmand was driving east on Highway 23 from Parshall to Minot on Friday afternoon when she hit a patch of ice and lost control.



She and three kids were in the vehicle when it slid into the westbound lane and was struck by a pick up.



Now, she and her family give a special thank you to the stranger who was there to support her.

”Babe I need you to come here, I’ve been in a car accident.”

Those were the words Cole Janovich heard when his fiancee, Brittany Edgmand, called him on Friday afternoon.



Now, she’s at Trinity Hospital recovering from severe injuries to her back, pelvis, and wrist, some of which have been operated on.

“She’s a fighter,” Janovich said, “so she’s already hitting milestones that they didn’t think she would.”



The three kids in the back seat were injured and brought to the hospital as well, but have since been released and are doing okay.



On Sunday, emotions ran especially high on the fifth floor of Trinity Hospital.



Janovich said, “She said this guy crawled through the car, got all the kids out of the car, made sure they were safe and then came back and crawled through the glass and put a blanket around me and talked me through.”



When KX News spoke to Brittany, she said the man who stopped didn’t necessarily perform any life saving measures. It was his presence that saved her.



“Her words were, she thought she was dying, and he was there to walk her through it. I got a little more information about it and started reaching out and trying to find this mystery man,” said Janovich.



So he took to Facebook, and social media worked its magic, bringing Kristopher Trone to Brittany’s side once again.



“It was amazing,” said Janovich. “Two people that don’t know each other, it was like they’d known each other forever because of what they both had gone through. It was amazing, it was awesome to witness.”



When KX News reporter Becky Farr asked Brittany about Kristopher, she said ‘that’s my friend,’ and she and Cole agreed that Kristopher and his wife are more like family now.



Another big part of all this was his instinct not to move Brittany from the position she was in. Cole said that if she’d been moved by anyone other than an emergency responder, the spine injury could’ve become worse, even possibly paralyzing her for life.



Brittany’s parents came in from Oregon this morning. They said that they, too, are forever grateful to the kind man who stopped to help their daughter.



Brittany’s expected to spend a couple weeks at the hospital followed by four to six months of recovery.

A part of Kris will be with her through her recovery, too. He brought a special gift to her when he went to visit, an old walker of his that he once had to use after he was in a bad car accident not too long ago.



There is a Go Fund Me page to help the family with medical costs. Click here to donate.