Uniform Juvenile Court Act rewritten for the first time in almost 50 years

The first draft of a bill to replace the North Dakota Uniform Juvenile Court Act was presented to lawmakers for the first time in almost 50 years.

The Director of Juvenile Services for the Department of Corrections went over the extensive document Wednesday morning with the Judiciary Committee. She says the new law needs to match more recent research.

Among the alterations is the decriminalization of unruly youth. Simply put– right now, if a kid skips school or runs away, they are arrested. The changes would require a response by child welfare instead to work with the child, and hopefully, get to the root of the issue.

Heather Traynor is the coordinator for the state’s Court Improvement Program, and she’s a part of the Dual Status Youth Initiative that keeps data about kids who have a history with both the juvenile justice and child welfare systems.

“40 percent of our dual status youth are due to unruly. That kind of keys us in or flags that there might be something going on in the home: might be some trauma or maltreatment that they’re experiencing that’s causing this behavior. So it would be best probably to be served on the child welfare side, instead of criminalizing them and having them go deeper into the system,” Traynor added.

The state has only been collecting data on dual status youth since March of last year. Traynor says this is the key to moving forward.