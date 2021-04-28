Union supporters demonstrate in Bismarck

Union-backers demonstrated at the Federal Building in Bismarck to support the Protecting the Right to Organize Act as part of Workers Memorial Day.

Those who gathered held signs supporting the PRO Act, which would add protections for workers trying to organize as a union. Groups opposed to the bill, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, say it would undermine workers’ rights and require people to pay dues regardless if they’re in a union.

“Unions and all workplaces consist of Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and there’s no reason why workers rights needs to be a partisan battle. We’re urging people to call in or write their Senator to support workers rights,” Missouri Slope Central Labor Council President Clay Nagel said.

It passed the House in March but will likely not have the votes needed in the Senate. About 20 people gathered for the demonstration downtown.

The same group recognized workers who died in North Dakota while on the job Wednesday morning by tying ribbons around trees on the Capitol grounds.