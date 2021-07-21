Union workers show support for PRO Act in Minot

Union workers gathered in front of Senator John Hoeven’s Office in Minot Wednesday. Those who rallied held signs supporting the PRO Act, which would add protections for workers trying to organize as a union. Members of the different unions in attendance said it’s not about a certain political party, it’s about having a safe work environment for all.

“To be a union member and to be able to openly discuss things with your employer, in my 21 years of experience I’ve found that we end up getting a safer environment to work in, a more courteous environment to work in and in addition to that we also tend to get a better product,” Anothony Webb, Electrician, said.

The PRO Act passed in the House back in March and is still waiting to be brought to the Senate.

