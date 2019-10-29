Unique residential addiction treatment at New Hope & Hope’s House

A residential addiction treatment facility is the first of its kind in the Minot area.

For 20 years, New Hope and Hope’s House were contracted with the state to provide residential recovery services only.



This past spring, that contract ended, making way for the opportunity to add an in-house, licensed treatment facility.



Hope’s House is where initial treatment takes place, with more of a full-time treatment plan.



New Hope is next door and is more of a therapeutic community that allows more freedom for residents in their second and third phases of treatment.



Having in-house treatment can help clients transition in as much time as they need, which is usually anywhere from three to six months.

“When you do a very short program, you take them out of their living environment, you teach them a lot in a short amount of time and then you send them back out,” said Teal Nelson, a Licensed Addiction Counselor. “They kind of get this shock factor and don’t know what to do, panic and they run to what’s comfortable for them, which was their old using lifestyle. Here, we kind of try to get them to do normal things, be sober while doing it, and having fun.”

“Anybody who wants to live a life of recovery can do it,” Executive Director and Licensed Social Worker, Evette Melby said. “It’s possible, they have to have a desire and they have to have a support system and we hope we provide that support system even after they leave. We invite them to come back any time and visit.”

The goal is to help residents practice their new, sober lifestyle with the long-term program. There is no real limit to how long a client can stay.



Referrals from the court system or Trinity Health are helpful, but not necessary for everyone.

If you have any questions, just call Evette at 701-837-4989

New Hope and Hope’s House is for men and women and doesn’t serve just the Minot area. Many clients come from the Williston area as well.