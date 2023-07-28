BISMARK, N.D. (KXNET) — Family and friends gathered at the Army Aviation Support Facility Friday to support their loved ones as a North Dakota Army National Guard aviation unit prepares to travel overseas.

“We’re here with our families, one last goodbye with everybody and we’ll be leaving here in a couple of weeks,” said CW2 Jonathan Satrom, C12 Pilot for Detachment 7.

He is part of the unit’s second mobilization. Detachment 7 served in the Horn of Africa area from August 2018 to June 2019.

This is an exciting time for Satrom since this will be his first deployment. The unit will be overseas for Operation Spartan Shield, where the group will be stationed in Kuwait.

“Everybody else except for one other has also deployed multiple times. I’m excited for my first deployment. I know it’s going to be hot and humid just going to have to prepare for that mentally,” said Satrom.

The unit will be there for around nine months.

“Basically we are going to be transporting personnel and equipment wherever they need to go,” said Satrom.

Satrom says with a strong support system, there’s no doubt that everything will be fine.

“Definitely going to miss them while we’re gone and hopefully they miss us too,” said Satrom.

Major General Alan Dohrmann says the families of these service men and women serve our country just as much as the soldiers through their unwavering support for veterans and our country.