BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday at the North Dakota State Capitol, the Unite for the Fight walk took place. The event was hosted by the Bismarck Cancer Center to raise awareness for cancer survivors and to remember those who have passed from the disease.

The fundraiser started with an ice cream social where survivors could share their stories with one another.

The team members then walked the capitol loop for three hours to help raise funds for the cancer center.

“We feel that it’s really important at the Bismarck Cancer Center to celebrate. Celebrate survivorship,” said Executive Director Amy Gross. “Also, to honor those that are going through their battle right now and to remember those that have fought and maybe not won their battle. It’s really important for us not to forget those people that have been through our building and to celebrate them.”

The Bismarck Cancer Center offers support services across the community and region; they serve the Bismarck area and a 250-mile radius.