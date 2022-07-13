Pending regulatory approval, United Community Bank is merging with Bravera Bank, effective this November.

United Community Bank has locations in Minot, Burlington, Drake and Leeds.

Bravera Bank has locations in North Dakota and Montana.

Bravera actually took over ownership of UCB in 2015, but let the bank operate independently for the past seven years.

In November, UCB will change its name to Bravera and merge all operations within the Bravera system.

Bravera Bank itself was previously known as American Bank Center until it consolidated its various services into a single system in 2021.