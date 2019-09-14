United States greatest militant award presented in Minot

Local News

by: Malik Wilson

Posted: / Updated:
1035 US Army_1467778684388.png

One North Dakota unit of the United States Military was given a prestigious award today.

Company A, 164th Engineer Battalion of the North Dakota National Guard…was awarded the Bravery Medal Valorous Unit Award today– for their efforts in ensuring the safety of the Main Supply Routes used by friendly forces in Iraq back in 2005. Although this award is prestigious, it meant more to the soldiers to come together and reflect.

“It’s just great to see everybody, I mean these faces, you don’t see all that often, and it brings back a lot memories and a lot of times, you know a whole year that we spent together overseas was.. It just all comes flooding back it seems like, it’s good, it’s good.” Said Wyatt Goettle, Sergeant in 2nd Platoon.

This award is the second highest United States Military unit decoration that can be given to a military unit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

FNFF: Class A, 9-Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "FNFF: Class A, 9-Man"

frenzy class AAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "frenzy class AAA"

I-94 Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-94 Crash"

Handgun Found on Student

Thumbnail for the video titled "Handgun Found on Student"

Patroling Rural Areas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patroling Rural Areas"

Friday, September 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, September 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Commercial Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commercial Space"

U-Mary Hockey Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Hockey Season"

Reclaim Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reclaim Health"

Minot City Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Budget"

School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Threat"

Berry Acres

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berry Acres"

Energy Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Energy Fest"

Magic Day of Giving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Day of Giving"

Phone Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Scam"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/13"

Friday: The Sunshine & Warmth Returns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: The Sunshine & Warmth Returns"

High School Volleyball Sept. 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 12"

Boys High School Soccer Sept. 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Soccer Sept. 12"

Bismarck-Mandan girls high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan girls high school swimming"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss