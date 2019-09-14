United States greatest militant award presented in Minot

One North Dakota unit of the United States Military was given a prestigious award today.

Company A, 164th Engineer Battalion of the North Dakota National Guard…was awarded the Bravery Medal Valorous Unit Award today– for their efforts in ensuring the safety of the Main Supply Routes used by friendly forces in Iraq back in 2005. Although this award is prestigious, it meant more to the soldiers to come together and reflect.

“It’s just great to see everybody, I mean these faces, you don’t see all that often, and it brings back a lot memories and a lot of times, you know a whole year that we spent together overseas was.. It just all comes flooding back it seems like, it’s good, it’s good.” Said Wyatt Goettle, Sergeant in 2nd Platoon.

This award is the second highest United States Military unit decoration that can be given to a military unit.