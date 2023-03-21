BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The United States Marine Band, “The Presidents Own,” is going to be performing in Bismarck.

According to a news release, the band will be playing on Thursday, March 23 from 9:14-10:04 a.m. at Bismarck High School in the Roy Gilbreath Auditorium.

The band’s mission is to perform for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps.

It was founded in 1798 by Congress and is the oldest active professional musical organization.

Local performances only take place around once a decade, so they are very rare and they are coming to town.