United States Postal Service to Unveil 4 Stamps at the Fair

The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating state and county fairs with four interconnected stamps. The artwork is a nostalgic take on fairs past and present where everyone comes together to socialize and have fun. The event will take place on Thursday, July 25, at 11 a.m. on Stage 2 in Minot.

The State and County Fairs stamps are being issued as Forever stamps and will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.