United Tribes Technical College celebrates 50th anniversary

The United Tribes Technical College has been a vital part to the community and the state of North Dakota. 2019 marks 50 years since the college first opened.

UTTC first opened its doors on September 8th, 1969. It has served over 10,000 Americans Indians and students from all backgrounds. It all began when five established North Dakota tribes came together to try and give their people the same education opportunities as everyone else.

UTTC President Leander McDonald says, “It was really focused on workforce training at the time and they were looking for tribal members to go home and fill in the positions back at the reservation. They came together with support from the state and the federal government to establish the United Tribes Educational Training Center.”

It only started out with around a hundred students and now enrollment has grown to nearly 450. And, they’re almost at capacity… the school can only hold 500 students currently. UTTC has even successfully been able to appeal to a more younger crowd.

UTTC Admissions & Recruitment Director Vicki Alberts says, “The demographic has changed. Over 200 of our students probably closer to maybe 210 students as of right now are 18 to 24-year-olds. So that’s a large demographic change for us because our age actually dropped. I think our average age is 27.5 and that has dropped down.”

The school has been increasing its program options and they will actually be offering their new Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems Program this fall, which they are very excited for. McDonald tells me what the school’s focal point this year will be.

“Our focus has been on facility development and making sure we have a safe clean campus and learning environments for our students,” says McDonald.

The school just wants the community to know that UTTC is more than just a tribal college, but a great option for anyone.

“Our campus is ever-changing like any campus,” says Alberts. “But the fact that we have been in the Bismarck community for about 50 years and there are still people in the community that don’t know about us. And that’s kind of one thing we want to promote that we are an option and we are a tribal college and we are very unique in that aspect and we are one of 35 tribal colleges in the nation but we are also an option for the city of Bismarck. Anybody that is looking at getting a great education at a great price we are that option.”

UTTC says they still have more work to do, but they’re happy with how far the school has come in the past five decades.

“We are in the right direction and the initiatives that we have had in place in regards to student success are working and it just feels really great to see that happening,” says McDonald.

Class is in session now, but they are still accepting enrollment applications until tomorrow.

Not only has the college served our community for 50 years, but they are celebrating 50 years of their annual Powwow which creates scholarship opportunities for their students. McDonald says they think the Powwow will bring in more money this year than ever before.

“We’re kind of hoping that we can up to $150,000 profit this year. And then take 50,000 and distribute that in scholarships for the next spring and fall and then take the remaining 100,000 and put it into an endowment that will then help us to sustain this scholarship program for our students,” says McDonald.

This being the 50th Anniversary, they’ve seen a huge increase in registration. They’re expecting more than 25,000 people to come out to the Powwow this year and have maxed out all their food vendors and nearly maxed out on all of their arts and crafts vendors.

For more information about the Powwow, click here.