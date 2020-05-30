United Tribes Technical College employee tests positive for COVID-19

On Saturday morning the United Tribes Technical College received notice that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

UTTC said in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with that person as they combat their illness. Any buildings where this individual worked are receiving deep and repeated disinfection and will be closed until deemed safe to reopen. Our Emergency Action plan has been activated and we are working with the ND Department of Health in regards to following all safety protocols.”

The college is referring anyone with any questions to resources on the North Dakota Department of Health website.