United Tribes Technical College going virtual for fall semester

Students at United Tribes Technical College will begin this upcoming semester completely online.

With Burleigh and Morton Counties as the state’s hotspot, administrators tell us they decided to switch over to asynchronous virtual learning platform, meaning students will be learning at the same time no matter where they are.

“We see the numbers continuing to rise, we see the higher positivity rate for our area and as a result of that we didn’t want the folks coming to campus here when they may have been safer back where they’re from,” shared Dr. Leander McDonald, the President for UTTC.

The college initially announced they would follow a hybrid model allowing students to decide whether or not they wanted to attend class in person or virtually.

But kicking off the semester students will be home and teachers will be encouraged to teach from inside their classrooms, trying to keep things as normal as possible

“It would not be my first choice. I do like to go in and visit my instructors and learn face to face,” shared Ayanna Maynard, a student UTTC.

“You know, we really want to make sure that we’re creating that learning context that students are familiar with. So students in this virtual synchronous model are actually going to class. If they had a 9 o’clock class on Monday, Wednesday and Friday they would still be logging in to that virtual class at the exact same time,” shared Leah Hamann, the Dean of Instruction at UTTC.

One of the main arguments with learning remotely is access to devices and internet.

“Both of the computer labs will be open and accessible to students. Of course, social distance practicing will be needed. Also, there’s only a select number of spots available for students to use. In addition, we’re a phone call or an email away,” explained Hamann.

At the moment the only students that will attend class in person are those in Career and Technology courses because of the number of hours of hands-on learning that is required.

“But with our science labs we will be rotating students in for their lab courses to ensure that we are maintaining and obviously supporting a very safe and social distancing learning environment,” said Hamann.

The students who are apart of Career and Technology courses are expected to be back on campus starting Sept. 8.

Dorm rooms will also be limited. There will be one person, per room.

The campus has also set aside living quarters in the case someone needs to be quarantined.