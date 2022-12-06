BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — United Tribes Technical College (UTTC) earned the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center Award.

According to a news release, the award was given for UTTC’s work at the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers’ 32nd Strategic Enrollment Management Conference in Canada.

UTTC’s work, “Using Retention Data for Inform Practices to Promote Student Success,” is a part of the American Indian College Fund’s Cultivating Native Student Success Program.

That program focuses on strategic enrollment management plans.

UTTC is one of the five Tribal Colleges and Universities participating in the College Fund’s program.

In this specific session, UTTC shared how retention data from an early alert system was used to inform retention practices. That included student messaging and retention workflow.

UTTC’s session was attended by roughly 10% of those attending the conference.

Out of the five awarded presentations, UTTC was the only one done by a TCU.