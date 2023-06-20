BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This summer, workers will be giving a new look to United Tribes Technical College.

Campus leaders have designed a new entrance, which will be built just north of the current gate along University Drive and connect to Sisseton Street.

The United Tribes campus was formerly a military base, and College president Leander McDonald says the sight of old barbed wire near the entrance is unattractive for people visiting.

He says he hopes the $1.3 million project — which also includes a new crosswalk and more trees — will make the campus more inviting.

“We wanted to kind of have this ‘Pow!’, you know, when you came onto United Tribes Technical College now,” McDonald explained, “and we thought that by moving the entrance that would help that. But as we explored that concept further, we realized that there was no main entrance throughout campus in regard to safety.”

McDonald says that the college hopes to have the project finished before the annual PowWow in September.