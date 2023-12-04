BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — It’s the season of giving, and while you’re making your list and checking it twice, there are some people you might want to add to it.

There are over 400 young boys and girls in the Bismarck community whose families cannot afford to get them any presents this Christmas — even something as simple as a haircut or body wash.

To help these children and provide them with a little bit of hope this holiday, MSA United Way is asking for help from the community to assist those in need.

“We offer presents to any children in need identified by school counselors or our agencies,” said MSA United Way’s Executive Director Jena Gullo. “They get to identify who is in need, speak with the parents, and provide a wish list of items that are really wanted by those kids, as well as a list of needs.”

Members of the community can then shop for the items listed by these children — or simply donate funds to the United Way, who will then do the shopping for them.

64 children still need sponsoring, and Gullo says this is a great opportunity to lend a hand to parents and kids who might be struggling in this normally joyful season.

“We love seeing the joy on our children’s faces on Christmas morning,” Gullo stated. “Knowing that we’re providing that joy, that belief, and the excitement for kids who may not have had many good Christmases in the past — that’s what it means.”

There are also other ways you can help out United Way, like wrapping or delivering presents or providing free haircuts. If you’d like to help out in any way, click the link here.