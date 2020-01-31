United Way Celebrates Giving Back

Missouri Slope Areawide United Way hosted its annual luncheon on Thursday.

People packed the Ramkota ballroom at the Ramkota Hotel all for a good cause — and to celebrate the many achievements the local charity had over the last year.

This past year alone, the organization raised $3.2 million for the Bismarck-Mandan area.

They talked about the difference they make in the community by providing things like meals, books and shelter for people.

Also, a talented, young lady hosted the event — Our very own Lauren Kalberer.