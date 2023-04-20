BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way’s new shelter had its official ribbon cutting Thursday.

The $3.2 million facility features an upgraded homeless shelter and more space for onsite services. Those services will work toward addressing some of the root causes of homelessness so that the organization can do more to help.

The Center for Opportunity and Emergency Homeless Shelter has been in the works since 2019 and it was mostly funded through foundation grants and tax credits.

Officials with Missouri Slope Areawide United Way tell KX News they are overwhelmed by the amount of support the community showed.

“Lots and Lots of emotions. And so grateful, grateful for everyone’s support not just coming out here today. But making this happen you know this wasn’t really our dream this was a dream for the homeless people that we serve and vulnerable people in our community,” said Jena Gullo, the executive director.

With this upgrade, those in need will have access to laundry services, printers, more restroom space, and even a child watch area.