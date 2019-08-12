United Way is looking for volunteers for its annual day of caring

Each year, United Way has been coordinating a” Day of Caring,” where volunteers go into communities and help out where needed: Cleaning, organizing, landscaping and more.

When it started 19 years ago, the event has had eight projects and 300 volunteers. Now, it has 71 projects and over 1,300 volunteers across Bismarck, Mandan, and Linton.

Organizers say this day brings people together to address major issues in the community.

“We know that collaborating is really how you make a big impact in the community,” says Missouri Slope Areawide United Way Marketing Manager Amanda Schwieters. “So, we can’t do it alone, but collectively, together as a community, hundreds of businesses get together and you really make a big difference. So, you are helping agencies that don’t have the staff or the resources to do the work that they have.”

This year’s Day of Caring is Wednesday, August 14, starting at 7:30 a.m. Volunteers will keep going until 3:30 p.m.

Last year, United Way was able to save the community $349,000, which was reinvested back into vital programs.

To volunteer click here