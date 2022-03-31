Over 450 community volunteers, fundraisers and private donors gathered in the Ramkota Inn Thursday for the annual United Way Luncheon, where a year of hard work and giving back to the community paid off for an afternoon of good food, good friends and good feelings.

The Missouri Slope Areawide division of United Way includes Bismarck, Mandan and the surrounding communities.

Combined, the region has raised at least $3 million for the United Way’s various programs in both 2020 and 2021.

“Today is all about celebration,” said Executive Director Jena Gullo. “Celebration of our donors, our business contributors, but also, most importantly, the lives changed through people helping and giving through United Way.”

Thanks to community efforts, United Way reports providing more than 44,000 books, 35,000 nights of shelter and 2.6 million meals to those in need in the area over the past year.

“When kids were going hungry,” said Gullo, “we started the United Way Backpack Program to make sure that they were being fed over the weekends. And we invest in so many valuable programs right here in our community that do so much of the wonderful day-to-day work to keep people happy, healthy and safe.”

Over the course of the event, donors and volunteers took part in an awards ceremony, digital polls and a full catered meal.

The lieutenant governor gave the welcome address, and the president of last year’s program gave her own speech about what the foundation means to her.

“What I love about the United Way is how we can work together,” said 2021 President Barb Aasen, “Maybe I can give so much money, and you can give so much, and together we can combine it and make a difference.”

Speaking of familiar faces, you may have recognized the hosts Amber Schatz and Michael Cartwright.

