BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, hundreds of people were pitching in to help spruce up some parks and businesses around the capital city.

For the 22nd year, groups signed up for the United Way’s Day of Caring.

That included this team who spent the day at Missouri Valley Montessori School in Bismarck.

The volunteers included teachers, families, and workers from MDU who were helping to paint, hang shelving, change lightbulbs, and clean up classrooms.

“I think it was really fun to see it transform. It definitely brightened up the space. I think when the kids arrive tomorrow, they’ll be excited. I think we were all here to see their reaction and what they think of how it looks now,” said Courtney Vetter, MDU volunteer.

Other groups helping out today spent time at more than 40 job sites, including the Dakota Zoo, Youthworks, and Papa’s Pumpkin Patch.