BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Select nursing students in Bismarck will be able to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2.6 years, all at no cost to them.

The University of Mary launched a new track in its legacy nursing program for full-time, first-year freshman students.

30 students are able to attend the Nursing Academy tuition-free, which will begin in the fall of 2023.

The tuition is free because of a collaboration between health organizations and the university.

“We were able to partner with CHI St. Alexius as well as Sanford Health to make this possible. And in return, both of those organizations will have a number of graduates ready to join their workforce in less than three years,” said Dr. Billie Madler, associate dean of nursing for the University of Mary.

Programs like this are meant to encourage people to enter the nursing field, as the country continues to struggle with a nursing shortage.

The idea of this program is for students to “pay off” their education by helping others in North Dakota once they become nurses.

While the Nursing Academy is full, the University of Mary will continue its other 3, 3 and a half, and 4-year nursing programs.

Nursing Academy applications will be reviewed again for the next round of students, for next fall.