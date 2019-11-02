University of Mary Announced Name of School of Health Sciences

BISMARCK — The University of Mary announced plans to name its School of Health Sciences after Saint Gianna Beretta Molla.

The name was announced during its annual Candlelight Gala in Founders Hall at the Lumen Vitae University Center on campus.

The family of St. Gianna gave the University of Mary permission to name the School of Health Sciences for their mother, who Pope John Paul canonized as a saint on May 16, 2004.

About Molla:

While medicine became her mission and career after World War II, Molla, an Italian pediatrician, also chose marriage as her vocation.

Molla became pregnant with their fourth child. Near the end of her second month of pregnancy, Molla was struck with unbearable pain. Doctors discovered she was carrying both a baby and a tumor after developing fibroma in her uterus.

She opted for the removal of only the fibroma in order to preserve her child’s life, while at the same time realizing she may lose her life.

“If you must decide between me and the child, do not hesitate: choose the child. I insist on it. Save the baby,” Gianna Beretta said to her husband, Pietro, and family members.

On April 21, 1962, the baby was successfully delivered by Caesarean section. However, after many attempts by her doctors to save both lives, Gianna passed away from septic peritonitis a week after the baby was born.

Today, that baby is Gianna Emanuela Molla, who is now herself a medical doctor. Emanuela is on the University of Mary’s campus this weekend attending the Gala on behalf of her family and to personally give the approval to name the School of Health Sciences in honor of their mother.

“The naming of our school after St. Gianna beautifully emulates the sanctity of human life. The importance of the dignity of the human person runs deep within our school and within the hearts of our students,” said Dr Glenda Reemts, Chair of the University of Mary’s Department of Nursing, at the Gala event.

The naming of the School of Health Sciences in honor of Saint Gianna Beretta Molla will happen once a fundraising goal is met. This evening’s Gala officially launched the fundraising effort to fund the newly-named school.

“This new name calls us to prepare our students to be compassionate, loving and morally courageous healers who will carry on the ministry of healing in the future,” stated Dr. Janeene Sibla, chair of the University of Mary Occupational Therapy Program.

“If we can hold our students to the legacy and vocation of St. Gianna as a loving example in her life and in her death, that is something real and life-giving—we give our students something to hope for in their pursuit of studies at the University of Mary,” said Lauren Emmel, assistant professor of Physical Therapy at Mary.

“How fitting it will be to have St. Gianna the namesake of our School of Health Sciences, a saint who lived out this value in her medical practice and personal life,” said Jodi Roller, dean of University of Mary’s School of Health Sciences.

“We are blessed to have this opportunity to honor and recognize her.”